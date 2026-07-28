New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday said that the government is willing to extend the time of the anti-paper leak debate in the Lok Sabha to up to 10 hours as the House resumed at 2 p.m.

As the proceedings commenced to discuss the exam Bill, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not being present in the House during the discussion on “a very important” Bill. The Opposition also demanded an extension in the discussion time.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that the government has no objection to extending the duration of the debate up to 10 hours.

“All political parties had first agreed to six hours of discussion on the anti-paper leak Bill, then it was increased to eight hours. Now, if the Opposition wants more time, we are willing to take it up for 10 hours,” Rijiju said

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh Monday.

This Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet’s approval of the bill and related provisions, designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud.

The initiative comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a comprehensive Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

As per the proposal, the fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, ensuring swift justice in examination-related offences.