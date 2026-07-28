New Delhi: The BJP Tuesday dismissed as baseless and imaginative media reports claiming that Dharmandra Pradhan had to resign as education minister because the CJP refused to accept the government’s initial proposal to change the minister’s portfolio.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the news was published to sensationalise the issue.

According to reports, during talks with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led a protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar, the government initially offered to change Pradhan’s portfolio, but the proposal was rejected by the other side.

The CJP made it clear that Pradhan would have to go, the reports stated.

Patra said one of the reports claimed that the CJP expressed outrage over the proposal to change Pradhan’s portfolio and that is why he had to resign.

This news is baseless and imaginary and seeks to sensationalise the issue. No attempt should be made to create any kind of confusion, the BJP leader said.

Pradhan stepped down as education minister July 25, following the CJP’s 36-day agitation against the NEET paper leak.