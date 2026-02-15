Bhubaneswar: The state government has directed officials to complete all pending corrections related to land pattas and Record of Rights (RoR) particularly Column-2 entries within a fixed timeline in mission mode across all districts of Odisha.

District Collectors have been asked to personally monitor the progress. In a letter issued February 13, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department Arbinda Kumar Padhee directed officials to dispose of all pending cases without procedural delay and ensure time-bound resolution.

Following a tehsil-wise review, Padhee expressed satisfaction over the proactive progress made in districts such as Nuapada district, Koraput district, Boudh district, Kalahandi district, Malkangiri district and Sambalpur district.

However, concern was raised over delays and unsatisfactory performance in some other districts.