Bhubaneswar: The Health department Friday urged the people to go for mass vaccination when the Covid-19 vaccines arrive in the state in the coming days.

Interacting with the media, state Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said, “I myself have planned to take the vaccine and vowed to get other health workers vaccinated. Vaccination is a step towards personal safety. The government has already given approval for the vaccine which has passed through several safety stages.”

While trying to allay the fears among the people about the possible side effects of vaccines, the official said, “Many scientists have raised some concerns about side effects of vaccines but nothing has been proven yet on the issue. The talks of side effects of the vaccine could be a rumour.”

He also cited reasons for making priority list for mass administration of vaccines. “In India, the population is very huge. Mass vaccination of the population could not be done in a single phase. So, the government had decided to administer it in a phased manner based on the associated risk from the infection. Health workers who are exposed to patients have been put in the priority list.”

He also said that the Union government is the final decision maker in the process. “Covid vaccination is under the control of the Union government. The vaccines will be first kept with the Centre and later the states will get the supply. We may get the vaccine in next 10 days based on the announcements of the Union government.”

He said that the exact dates of vaccination in Odisha could not be predicted and depends largely on Union government’s decisions. He also said that the survey and registration for other sections of the population will also start soon.

He also added, “I want to urge the people to not believe in any fake application talking about vaccine registration and supply. Till now there is no proposal to make the vaccines available in market. Now, the initiative will be done only through government route.”