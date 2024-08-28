Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday arrested Kotagarh police ASI Rajanikanta Das while accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe. According to Vigilance sources, Das was taken into custody when he was demanding and receiving the amount from a man to help him and his friends in a case registered with the Kotagarh police.

The Berhampur Vigilance police station has registered a case (14/2024) under Section 7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 in this connection. “The entire bribe money was recovered. Following the trap, simultaneous searches were on at two places related to the police ASI from DA angle. The investigation is in progress against accused Das,” they said.