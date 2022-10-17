Malkangiri: It’s like a dream come true for Karama Muduli, a girl of primitive Bonda tribe in Malkangiri district. She will soon set off for Bhubaneswar to study Plus-III Commerce in Rama Devi University in the state capital. Karama, a girl of primitive Bonda tribe in Bondaghat, where development is a misnomer, has beaten all the odds to study at Rama Devi University, courtesy a voluntary outfit Maira Charitable Trust in Bhubaneswar. The gritty tribal girl has proved her mettle by excelling in her studies.

Recently, she secured the highest marks in Plus-II Commerce examination in the district. But financial crunch of her parents was a hurdle for her dreams. The district administration felicitated her and provided her with financial assistance after her success in Plus-II examinations. She was interested to go outside for higher education.