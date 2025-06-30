Bhubaneswar: A group of unidentified youths allegedly assaulted Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu in his office Monday.
The incident occurred while Sahu was attending a grievance redressal meeting. According to reports, six unidentified men barged into his chamber without authorisation and allegedly attacked him without any known provocation. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
Reacting to the incident, Sahu said, “The attackers are unknown to me. I will inform the higher authorities, and an FIR will be filed soon.”
Also Read: Contractors’ stir: BMC vows to clear 50% of pending bills
Meanwhile, protesting the attack on the additional commissioner, all BMC employees staged a cease-work demonstration and demanded immediate action against the accused.