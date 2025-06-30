Bhubaneswar: A group of unidentified youths allegedly assaulted Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu in his office Monday.

The incident occurred while Sahu was attending a grievance redressal meeting. According to reports, six unidentified men barged into his chamber without authorisation and allegedly attacked him without any known provocation. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the incident, Sahu said, “The attackers are unknown to me. I will inform the higher authorities, and an FIR will be filed soon.”

Shocking Video: Additional Commissioner Brutally Assaulted at BMC Office A disturbing video has emerged showing @bmcbbsr Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu being punched, kicked, and dragged into a car right outside the BMC office. This brazen attack on a senior officer is… pic.twitter.com/66sqBKjLGl — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) June 30, 2025

Meanwhile, protesting the attack on the additional commissioner, all BMC employees staged a cease-work demonstration and demanded immediate action against the accused.