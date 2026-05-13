Malkangiri: A woman Maoist cadre has surrendered before police in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district, close to the Malkangiri border, officials said Tuesday.

The surrendered cadre has been identified as Podiyam Lakshmi, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the Maoist organisation. Authorities said a reward of Rs 5 lakh had been announced for her. According to police, Lakshmi had been active in Maoist operations across the Odisha–Chhattisgarh– Andhra Pradesh border region and was involved in several criminal activities linked to the insurgent group.

Officials said she decided to give herself up citing disillusionment with the Maoist movement and expressing a desire to return to the mainstream. She also claimed the organisation has weakened significantly in recent years. Police said she will be rehabilitated under the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.