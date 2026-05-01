New Delhi: Gross GST collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April as growth in import-led revenues outpaced domestic transactions, government data showed Friday.

The previous all-time high collection from Central GST, State GST and Integrated GST was recorded in April last year at over Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3 per cent to over Rs 1.85 lakh crore, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8 per cent to Rs 57,580 crore in April 2026.

Total gross CGST and SGST collection in April stood at Rs 52,140 crore and Rs 61,331 crore, respectively. IGST mop-up during the month stood at over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

Refunds were up 19.3 per cent to Rs 31,793 crore during April.

After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3 per cent to about Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

Price Waterhouse & Co LLP Partner Pratik Jain said post GST 2.0, a steady 7-8 per cent monthly growth seems to be emerging as the norm, which is broadly in line with budget estimates.

“Notably, growth in import-led revenues continues to outpace domestic transactions, which could indicate some softness in consumption, possibly reflecting a moderation in discretionary spending amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties,” Jain said.

GST collections have continued to increase after the initial dip post the implementation of GST 2.0 from September 2025, in which tax rates on about 375 items were slashed. Also, four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent were merged into two of 5 and 18 per cent, with the highest 40 per cent slab for a select few ultra-luxury goods and tobacco products.

Deloitte India, Partner & Indirect Tax Leader, Mahesh Jaising said a notable feature of April GST number is the nearly 26 per cent year-on-year growth in import-linked GST, reflecting sustained trade flows even in a volatile external environment.

“Equally important is the steady performance of domestic GST revenues, which suggests that GST-2.0 led rate rationalisation and simplification measures are beginning to support consumption and demand without materially eroding the tax base,” Jaising said.

Taken together, the FY26 collections underscore a maturing GST framework — where policy adjustments, technology-led administration and economic resilience are working in tandem to deliver stable revenue outcomes, he added.

EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said while the headline GST collection numbers are encouraging, the divergence between modest domestic GST growth and the significant uptick in import-linked collections warrants a strategic pivot.

“In an increasingly dynamic global landscape, we must critically re-examine our policy frameworks to further incentivize domestic manufacturing and ensure ‘Make in India’ keeps pace with global supply chain shifts,” Agarwal said.