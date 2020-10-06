Mumbai: The trailer of the second season of the much awaited series Mirzapur 2 has arrived and Guddu Bhaiya, played by Ali Fazal, is well, umm, rather impressive and deadlier than season 1.

The trailer also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Trpathi, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Joining them in Mirzapur 2 are Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma.

The first season had ended on a tense note with the power-hungry goon Munna Bhaiya killing Guddu’s wife Sweety and his brother Bablu, forcing Guddu to go underground. In Mirzapur 2, Guddu has resurfaced and revenge is the only thing on his mind. On his mission, Guddu’s partner-in-crime (quite literally) is Golu Gupta (played by Shweta Tripathi), who was in love with Bablu. Together, they plan to avenge their loved ones’ death and take down Munna Bhaiya and his father Kaleen Bhaiya, aka Pankaj Tripathi, who rules the city of Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.

The trailer begins with an ominous voiceover by Pankaj Tripathi, saying, “Jo aayega, woh jaayega bhi. Bas, marzi humari hogi (What has come will also go but it will happen at my mercy).” Kaleen bhaiyya introduces Munna as his heir, who sets the tone for his character by declaring that whoever sits on the Mirzapur throne will set the rules.

Yes, in the second season of ‘Mirzapur’, the carpet brother’s clan is going to be big. It will be interesting to see the cast of last season as well as newcomers Vijay Verma, Priyanshu Panuli and Isha Talwar.

Actor Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda reprise their roles in Mirzapur 2 and make blink-and-miss appearances in the trailer.

Created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur 2 is directed by Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh. The second season is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya and Abbas Raza Khan.

‘Mirzapur 2’ is going to release October 23.