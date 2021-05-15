New Delhi: Gul Panag has been in the Hindi film industry for almost 18 years now, and she says her acting career enabled her to do other things that are important to her.

Gul began her career in Bollywood with the 2003 film “Dhoop”. Since then, she has worked in films like “Jurm”, “Dor”, “Dhoop”, “Manorama Six Feet Under” and “Ab Tak Chhappan 2”, besides the TV series “Kashmeer”. She was last seen in the 2019 film “Bypass Road”.

“I have always done films that spoke to me and I was able to leverage my film career to do many other things. So, I made my film career an enabler of doing other things such as being a producer, entrepreneur, public speaker, motivational speaker,” Gul told IANS.

“I have to say clearly that while acting remains something I am very deeply grateful to, it is one of the things I do in my life and because it is one of the things I do in life it is the enabler of everything else I do, and it’s important for me,” she added.

“It’s incumbent for me to make sure that I make choices wisely as an actor and choices that resonate with me,” added Gul, who has voiced the National Geographic specials “Tiger Queen Of Taru” and “On The Brink”.