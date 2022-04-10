Kendrapara: Armed miscreants decamped with 50 gram gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh and cash of Rs 1.60 lakh from the house of Kartik Chandra Swain, a resident of Kakatpur village under Tantiapala police limits in Kendrapara district late Saturday night.

During the burglary, the six miscreants assaulted Swain and three of his kin. Among those attacked were Swain’s wife Tulasi, brother Babula and daughter Kajal.

All of them suffered multiple injuries and have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Swain’s daughter-in-law displayed courage and managed to call one of their neighbours to inform the person about the dacoity.

The latter raised an alarm and as the dacoits were trying to flee with the booty, other family members of Swain and villagers managed to overpower two of the gun-toting dacoits. They were later handed over to the police.

Villagers informed that one of those nabbed was from Kendrapara while his accomplice is from Cuttack The family members were sleeping when the miscreants entered their house by breaking the door late in the night.

They caught hold of Swain and demanded keys of the almirah. Later, they tied him and gagged his mouth and stole the gold ornaments and cash.

Sources said the miscreants also fired a warning shot in the air to terrorise Swain’s family members when they initially refused to hand over the keys of the almirah.

SP Madkar Sandip Sampad, SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda and Tantiapala IIC Maheswar Sethi have started a probe into the incident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding dacoits.

