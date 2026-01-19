Keonjhar: Unidentified armed robbers looted gold ornaments worth over Rs 5 crore and cash amounting to Rs 8 lakh from the Bank of Maharashtra branch in Barbil, Keonjhar district, Monday.

According to reports, six miscreants entered the bank, threatened employees at gunpoint and decamped with the valuables.

After executing the robbery, the miscreants fled the scene on motorcycles, creating panic in the area. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation.