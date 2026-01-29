Sambalpur/Kuchinda: A gupchup vendor was found murdered at Domuhani forest under Kuchinda police limits in Sambalpur district, Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jagannath Palei, 36, of Khadiapali village. Kuchinda police arrested Rohit Behera, 45, in connection with the case and are questioning him, police said.

According to sources, Palei left home as usual Tuesday morning to sell gupchup but did not return home for several hours.

After an extensive search, frantic family members found his body inside the forest and informed the police.

Police recovered the body and brought Rohit, who was lying unconscious near the body, to the police station for interrogation.

Locals alleged that Rohit may be involved in the killing, though police have not confirmed this.

Police sources said the victim and Rohit were friends but had developed differences over an issue a few days ago.

Injury marks found on Rohit’s body suggest a possible scuffle between the two prior to the killing, the sources said.

A sniffer dog and a scientific team collected blood samples as part of the investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while a further investigation is underway, said SDPO Pradeep Kumar Das.