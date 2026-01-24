Bhubaneswar: London-based socio-cultural organisation ‘Kala The Arts’ is set to celebrate the birth centenary of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra this year in Odisha and other parts of the country, as well as in the United Kingdom (UK).

This was informed here Friday by London-based international award-winning Odissi dancer and ‘Kala The Arts’ CEO Sushmita Pati.

Addressing the media, Pati, who has been performing and teaching Odissi dance in the UK since 1996, said, “We will celebrate the birth centenary of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra in Odisha and other parts of the country, along with the UK, this year.”

She added that her group will visit India to promote Odissi dance and Jagannath culture.