Bhubaneswar: Governor Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the website of Utkal University Alumni Association at Raj Bhawan here Tuesday.

The Governor praised the activities of the varsity alumni association. “There was no substitute for the joy one experiences by providing service to others. The alumni association’s great efforts have been reflected in various initiatives. The process of trading through the alumni website and its associated information are quite fruitful,” he said.

Utkal University Alumni Association president Bijay Kumar Patnaik informed about the goals, objectives and approaches of the association. “The university needs to create a conducive environment for student and improve the quality of education,” Patnaik said.

Highlighting the success of the university’s plastic-free campaign, Patnaik said that the alumni association would be instrumental in the development of the varsity.

Association general secretary Ashok Kumar Das sought everyone’s cooperation, support and involvement in the development of the university. Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya said that active cooperation from members of the alumni association would be helpful for the development of the varsity.

Former students’ union treasurer Dillip Kumar Bisoyi and vice-president Devendra Kumar Das, Governor’s secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda and others were present at the inauguration.