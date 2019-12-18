Sangareddy (Telengana): A habitual offender allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a woman was arrested Wednesday during a vehicle-check in Medak district, police said.

The accused Arun Kumar (26) befriended the 30-year-old woman whose husband was jailed in connection with a surety case, the police informed.

Kumar gave her expensive gifts, took her to shopping malls before taking her to an isolated place where he said he had hidden stolen gold jewels and money. Once the two reached the spot, Kumar raped her, strangled her to death and dumped the body in a water tank, the police said.

The incident happened n December 5 and the police found the body of the woman December 13.

Kumar was earlier involved in the murder of an auto-driver and theft of an auto-rickshaw in 2016 and tried to escape from the police. He was also involved in a motorcycle theft case in 2017 and in the murder of a person in 2018. He had served a three-year jail-term and was released on bail.

During his appearance in court, Kumar made friends with Raju, a resident of Nizamabad, and called the latter up on the phone November 29.

Raju’s wife answered the phone and after learning from her that he was jailed in the surety case, Kumar began his friendship with the woman and subsequently killed her after sexually assaulting her.

Kumar was taken into custody on Wednesday when police stopped him on suspicion and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

