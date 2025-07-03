Pune: A 22-year-old IT professional in Pune was raped by a man posing as a courier delivery agent, who chillingly warned her in a message that he had taken her photos and would ‘come again’ if she informed anyone, police said Thursday.

The horrifying incident took place around 7:30pm Wednesday in the Kondhwa area. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde, the accused not only assaulted the woman but also left a message on her phone threatening to share her pictures online if she spoke up.

The woman, who lives with her brother (currently out of town), was alone at the time. The accused arrived at her apartment with a fake courier and claimed it was a bank-related document. After asking her for a pen to sign, he entered the flat as she turned her back and latched the door shut.

“The woman does not remember what happened next. She regained consciousness around 8:30 p.m.,” said DCP Shinde. She then informed her relatives, who alerted the police.

Investigators believe the attacker may have used a substance to render her unconscious. Forensic tests are being conducted to confirm if a sedative spray was used.

In a disturbing detail, the man clicked a selfie on the victim’s phone — capturing her back and part of his face — before fleeing. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the building and working on a sketch of the suspect.

A case has been registered under sections 64 (rape), 77 (voyeurism), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The woman has undergone a medical examination, and the investigation is ongoing.

PNN & Agencies