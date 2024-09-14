Bhubaneswar: The Hotel Association of India (HAI) has launched its Odisha Chapter to focus on the state’s tourism and hospitality potential, highlighting its ability to generate jobs and contribute to the economy. The chapter was inaugurated at Hotel Swosti Premium here, Friday, under the chairmanship of HAI secretary Jitendra Kumar Mohanty, who is also the managing director of Swosti Group.

Prominent figures of the HAI including HAI president and chairman of South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group KB Kachru, vice-president of HAI and executive VP (Operations) The Indian Hotels Company Limited Rohit Khosla, Jitendra Kumar Mohanty, member (ex officio) and secretary general of HAI MP Bezbaruah and other key members also attended the inaugural event, which marked the association’s first state chapter. The Odisha Chapter will prioritise collaboration with the government, tourism bodies, and stakeholders to promote sustainable tourism, focusing on regional incentives and policies to encourage investment in the hospitality sector.

Addressing the event, Kachru said, “We are happy to introduce the Odisha Chapter, which marks a significant milestone for the HAI and the hospitality sector. This chapter will help us promote state’s tourism sector with the support of HAI members.” Mohanty highlighted the chapter’s collaborative efforts, saying, “Our goal is to work with government bodies, local stakeholders, and industry partners to realise the sector’s full potential for the benefit of the local community and state economy.”

RESHMIYADAV, OP