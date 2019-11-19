Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry was injured on the set of her latest movie ‘Bruised’.

She got injured Monday, according to a new report, reports said.

Per the NJ Advance Media, the Berry, 53, was beginning to work on ‘Bruised’, a drama set in the world of mixed martial arts, Monday, but production was delayed after Berry was injured during a fight scene.

The film’s executive producer, Brian Pitt, told the outlet that the injury was ‘nothing serious.’

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight. She’s tired. She needed a break,” he said.

Pitt says that production will likely resume Friday, per actor availability.

According to reports, ‘Bruised’ follows Berry as Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter forced to confront her demons when the six-year-old son she walked out on returns to her doorstep.

Berry is also directing the film, marking her feature directorial debut.