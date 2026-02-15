Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s handloom and handicraft products carry a distinct appeal that reflects the state’s rich heritage and cultural identity, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said while inaugurating the 20th Grand Toshali Swadeshi Mela at Janata Maidan Saturday.

He said the primary objective of the fair is to strengthen the economic prospects of weavers and artisans while celebrating the enduring legacy of the state’s handloom and handicraft sectors.

Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta expressed pride in Odisha’s weavers and artisans. He noted that while weavers have become torchbearers of the state’s weaving legacy, handicraft artisans have emerged as ambassadors of excellence in art. The government, he added, remains committed to strengthening their livelihoods.

On the occasion, 12 artisans were felicitated for their contributions. Two MoUs were signed between the Directorate of Handicrafts and the CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, and the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai.

Additionally, two MoUs were signed between the Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles and the ICAR-National Institute of Natural Fibre Engineering and Technology, along with Odisha University of Technology and Research, Bhubaneswar.

Department’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar delivered the welcome address, while Director of Handicrafts Nivedita Prusty proposed the vote of thanks. Among those present were Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, regional coordinator of Swabalambi Abhiyan Sarada Satpathy, renowned Bandha artist and Padma Shri awardee Sarat Kumar Patra, Additional Secretary Pratap Chandra Hota, and Director of Handlooms and Textiles Surya Narayan Pattanayak.

The fair, which began Saturday, will continue until February 26. This year, a total of 905 stalls have been set up, with weavers and artisans from 20 states participating in the event.