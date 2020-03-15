Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 27th birthday Sunday. Alia, who started her film journey with Student of The Year, has impressed critics and audiences with her acting skills in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dear Zindagi and Raazi.

She is the daughter of veterans Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Along with being a glamorous actress, she is also a talented singer. Her Samjhawan reprise track from Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania became very popular in a short span of time. The talented actress is a trained singer and underwent formal music training in AR Rahman’s music school.

Fans love to keep a close watch on the professional and personal life of their favourite celebrities. And Alia being the cutest and beautiful actress, many fans want to know about her personal life. One thing which catches the maximum attention is her love affair.

Let’s know about Alia’s love life history before Ranbir Kapoor:

Siddharth Malhotra: She did her debut movie with him in Student of the Year. It is said, she was in a relationship with the actor during the movie. The two denied but had remained in relationship till she had a break up for Ranbir being the reason of their separation.

Varun Dhawan: She was also alleged to be in relationship with Varun Dhawan as well who worked with the beautiful actress in her debut movie. But, they soon parted off as nothing really came out of their relationship.

Ali Dadarkar: He may not be known to many but the two were in relationship since she was in standard eight. The duo dated before Alia made her big-bang debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. At their bestie, Akansha’s wedding too, Ali had apparently bared his heart out to Alia about how he wanted her back.

Kavin Mittal: Right after her break-up with Sidharth Malhotra and in between the rumours of her dating Ranbir Kapoor, Alia was also making headlines for her alleged closeness to Hike Messenger founder Kavin Mittal.

PNN