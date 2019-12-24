Mumbai: Popular Hindi film actor Anil Kapoor turns 63 today. He was born 24 December 1956 in Chembur, Mumbai.

Anil is a big name in Indian cinema. He is the son of Nirmal Kapoor and film producer Surinder Kapoor. He has one older brother Boney Kapoor and a younger brother actor Sanjay Kapoor. Anil’s nephew Arjun Kapoor is also an actor.

Anil’s life is like an open book, but today we are going to tell some facts about Anil that you might not know.

When his family came to Mumbai, he used to stay in Raj Kapoor’s garage and later, rented a room in a middle class area.

Due to the dedication of Anil’s father his family got a good life. Surinder was a film producer so Anil had an inclination towards films from the beginning. Anil made his debut in Telugu cinema as a lead actor in 1980 with Vamsa Vruksham. However, earlier in 1979, Anil had appeared in a supporting role in director Umesh Mehra’s film Humare-Tumhare.

During Anil’s struggling days, Sunita, a well-known model, entered in his life. After the two met, Anil had no means to contact her again. But to his delight, he got her number through a friend, and they started talking over the phone. Anil became obsessed with Sunita’s voice. Soon he proposed to her for a date and Sunita gladly accepted.

During their early days of their friendship, whenever they had to meet for dates he had to travel by bus. Sunita did not mind paying for Anil’s cab fares. She also showered him with a lot of gifts.

Anil was still a struggler, so Sunita used to take care of his expenses.

Anil also started getting films and he got a lot of recognition from his 1984 release Mashaal. When the two decided to get married, their families did not object, but Anil’s friends had objections. They advised Anil that his career would end after marriage.

After dating Sunita for a long time, they got married May 19, 1984. After marriage, Sunita accepted Anil’s career as her career and quit modelling. Anil often visited her during her photo shoots, and she even cancelled a lot of them just to spend some more time with him. Being a busy and successful model, she often travelled abroad for modelling assignments.

After marriage, Anil allegedly had an affair with actress MAdhuri Dixit. Madhuri also did a lip-lock scene with Anil in the film Ram-Lakhan.

News of their affair made a lot of headlines. The rumours hit their peak when it was known that the two actors shared a common secretary. The stories of their affair also reached Anil’s wife Sunita but she brushed them off as just silly rumours.