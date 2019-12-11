Mumbai: Tragedy King Dilip Kumar celebrates his birthday December 11. The veteran actor is the first superstar of Hindi film industry and is loved by millions of fans across the globe.

Nowadays Dilip sahab is not keeping well and in such a situation, his wife beloved Saira takes his care. Saira Banu is also very popular actress and has been known for her films like Junglee, Jhuk Gaya Aasman and Aayi Milan Ki Bela, with Rajendra Kumar and April Fool with Biswajeet, Aao Pyaar Karen and Shagird with Joy Mukherjee.

But, do you know how their love story started? Let us tell you their interesting love story on this occasion.

Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar at the age of 22 in 1966 while Dilip sahib was 44 at the time. Saira and Dilip Kumar’s love story was very popular back then. From the age of 12, Saira admired Dilip Kumar very much.

Due to the difference in age, Dilip sahab was shying away from this relationship but he was well aware that Saira loves him madly. In 1966, Dilip sahab and Saira decided to declare their love.

It is also said that Saira Banu’s had actually fell for Rajendra Kumar who was already married. In such a situation, Saira’s mother Naseem Banu asked Dilip, who was her neighbour to explain it to her.

While Dilip sahab was explaining her, Saira said ‘why don’t you marry me’ and then there was no looking back. Since then, they have been a lovely couple and giving major relationship goals. Saira has stood by Dilip sahab in all odds.

Dilip sahab went on to enjoy success in the 1950s playing leading roles in several box office hits such as Jogan (1950), Babul (1950), Hulchul (1951), Deedar (1951), Daag (1952), Shikast (1953), Amar (1954), Uran Khatola (1955), Insaniyat (1955) in which he co-starred with Dev Anand, Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Yahudi (1958), Madhumati (1958) and Paigham (1959).