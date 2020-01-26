Today is the birthday of Bhupatiraju Ravi Shankar Raju, fondly known as Ravi Teja who is counted among the most brilliant and popular stars in the colourful world of the Telugu film industry.

The veteran actor starred in several popular films and is one of the highest paid actors of Telugu cinema.

Born January 26th 1968, this immensely talented actor spent his childhood in various cities before moving to the city of Vijayawada for higher studies.

Teja started his career as a supporting actor in Karthavyam and subsequently played small roles in the films Chaitanya, Aaj Ka Goonda Raj, Allari Priyudu, Ninne Pelladata and Sindhooram.

But widespread popularity also brought in a lot of controversies into Teja’s life. Like, in the year 2017, the industry was rattled after several Telugu cinema bigwigs came under the scanner for alleged drug abuse in which Teja’s name was also mentioned.

The Telangana Excise (Enforcement) Department had busted a drug racket worth several crores, and the names of prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry like top director Puri Jagannadh, Ravi Teja, Charmme Kaur, P Navdeep, Tarun Kumar, A Tanish and P Subbaraju, Mumaith Khan, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, singer Ananda Krishna Nandu and art director Chinna N Dharmarao cropped up during the investigation.

Sources said that the mobile numbers of these celebrities were found in the contact list of the alleged kingpin of the drug racket. But later, the Excise department summoned them just to clear all doubts.

When asked, his mother said that his son’s name was being dragged through the mud. On the other hand, his father said that the actor was someone who could not even stand the smell of tobacco and was never involved in substance abuse.

PNN