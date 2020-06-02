Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, who walked into the film industry with a traditional look, has now been included in the list of Hindi film industry’s most glamorous actresses.

Sonakshi, who was chubby at a time, looks slim-and-trim now. Sonakshi celebrates her birthday 2 June. Sonakshi is the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. On the occasion of her birthday, let us know some special things about her.

Sonakshi is very fond of painting and sketching. In fact, one of her sketches was shown in her move Lootera. She was spotted by Salman Khan and he felt that she could do well in acting.

At the behest of the Salman Khan, Sonakshi reduced 30-kg weight and made her debut in the movie Dabangg (2010) which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut that year.

Sonakshi’s name was paired with Bunty Sachdeva in 2012. Bunty Sachdeva is Salman’s brother-in-law Seema Khan’s brother.

However, things soon started turning sour in between the couple and they allegedly decided to call it quits. While the real reason still remains a mystery, there were reports that Sonakshi’s parents were not too happy about it.

Apart from this, Sonakshi’s name has also been associated with Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She lent her voice for the Hindi version of the Hollywood movie Rio 2.

Sonakshi hit headlines for not having general knowledge.

During the 25th episode of KBC 11, the show’s actor-host Amitabh Bachchan asked the 32-year-old actor, who shared the hot-seat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi: “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?” Sonakshi was seen visibly confused, and used a lifeline.

Netizens trolled her and some even compared her with Alia Bhatt who was brutally trolled a few years ago for calling politician Prithviraj Chavan the President of India during a quiz round of Koffee With Karan 4.