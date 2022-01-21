Mumbai: Social media is being flooded with heartfelt posts on the birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who passed away in June 2020, would have turned 36 today.

While fans and followers are remembering the actor, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to share a heartwarming video and thanked fans for showering all the love.

Sharing a video featuring Sushant’s candid moments and quality time that he spent with his family, Shweta wrote that her brother’s legacy will live on. “My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! #SushantDay,” Shweta’s caption for the video read.

On the professional front, SSR left an indelible impression in the two soap operas, two dance reality shows and nearly a dozen films he appeared in. In a short yet noteworthy career, the late actor managed to win a huge fan following, who remember him for his diverse characters in projects across genres.

Sushant had an active onscreen career of 12 years. His theatre days gave him a big push and during one such performance at the Prithvi Theatre, the casting team of Balaji Telefilms approached him to audition.

Sushant ended up bagging the second lead role of Preet Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008–2009). Soon after, Pavitra Rishta happened where played the main lead Manav Deshmukh for two years. He also fell in love with his co-star Ankita Lokhande and had a long relationship.

Manav was a life altering character for Sushant. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. Sushant passed away June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai residence.

Happy birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput!