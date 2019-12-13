Hyderabad: South film industry’s superstar actor Venkatesh Daggubati celebrates his 59th birthday 13 December.

Vekantesh has many superhit films under his belt. He made his debut as a child artist in Prem Nagar (1971) at the age of 11.

Venkatesh’s father Dr. Ramanaidu Daggubatti was a famous filmmaker and a former MP. Suresh Babu, who runs ‘Suresh Production’, is the elder brother of Daggubatti.

Venkatesh did his graduation from Loyola College, Chennai. He then moved to the USA to pursue MBA.

You might not know that Venkatesh wanted to go into film production but later became an actor in Telugu films.

He started his film career with the 1986 film Kaliyuga Pandavulu. It garnered him the prestigious Nandi Award for best debut Actor.

Venkatesh made his Hindi film debut with Karisma Kapoor in the film Anari (1993). The film was a box office hit and Venkatesh’s innocence won the hearts of the fans.

In the film, Karisma who essays the role of Raj Nandini fell in love with Rama the servant played by Venkatesh. Rama unknowingly fills Karisma’s forehead with sindoor. She keeps it a secret as she was aware that her brothers will not accept the relationship.

After this, Venkatesh appeared in the 1995 film Taqdeerwala. He has played a variety of roles in Telugu cinema and in a couple of Hindi films. He has received seven state Nandi Awards and six Filmfare Awards.

He married Neeraja in 1985. They both have three daughters and a son. The son’s name is Arjun Daggubati, while daughters names are Aashritha, Hayavahini and Bhavana.

His daughter Aashritha Daggubati married Vinayak Reddy, the grandson of R Surender Reddy who is the chairman of Hyderabad Race Club this year in Jaipur. Salman Khan who is a good friend of Venkatesh attended the wedding.