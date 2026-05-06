Mumbai: Skipper Hardik Pandya Wednesday, was not a part of a large first batch of Mumbai Indians players and support staff who travelled to Raipur, but is expected to be fit for the next Indian Premier League game against RCB slated Sunday.

With a five-day gap between their last game May 4 against Lucknow Super Giants, and their next game, May 10 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Mumbai Indians players and staff will make their way to Raipur in separate batches.

Pandya missed MI’s last game Monday against LSG due to a back spasm.

However, his niggle is said to be a minor one, and a team source said he was advised rest for the game against LSG. However, he will be leading the team in their must-win encounter against the Rajat Patidar-led side.

There are logistical reasons as well, with only a few flight options being there between Mumbai and Raipur. The batch that travelled Wednesday will not be training in Raipur Thursday.

With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

It also remains to be seen how Pandya, who has missed two games due to health-related issues in this edition of IPL, pulls up for the must-win clash against defending champions RCB at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

While Suryakumar Yadav had stepped in to lead in Pandya’s absence, opener Ryan Rickelton said after the game against LSG that he did not have much information on the matter.

“I don’t know when he’s expected to be back. I only found out this afternoon that he had back spasms. I’m unaware of the extent of it or how bad it is, or what he’s feeling. But I’m sure he’ll be back with the group as we head to Raipur this week,” Rickelton said.