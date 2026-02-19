Bhubaneswar: Making optimal use of modern technology and maintaining high construction standards are essential to realising the vision of a developed Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the training programme here for newly appointed Assistant Executive Engineers under the Works department, Harichandan said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha is currently moving rapidly on the path of progress.

“While the state has set a goal of building a developed Odisha by 2036, the Central government has set a target of achieving a developed India by 2047.

However, the dream of building a developed state and a developed nation cannot be realised without robust infrastructure.

Therefore, by making full use of modern technology and emphasising quality in construction, we can achieve this goal,” Harichandan, who also holds the Law and Excise portfolios, said.

He said that the government has set a goal of constructing world-class roads in the state.

“The state government is working to implement the best construction practices adopted in major cities in Odisha.

As a result, in the coming days, traffic congestion on various roads can be managed, and regular maintenance will ensure pothole-free roads,” Harichandan said.

He further stated that this is the era of modern technology and artificial intelligence.

“Engineers have a crucial role in building advanced infrastructure.

By gaining knowledge through in-depth study and this training programme, the newly appointed Assistant Executive Engineers can actively contribute to the state’s development journey,” the Works minister said and advised the new recruits to discharge their duties with integrity and punctuality.

Speaking on the occasion, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said that to achieve real development in the state, communication and connectivity systems must be strengthened from rural areas to major cities.

“New techniques and knowledge must be extensively utilised in the construction of roads and bridges.

The newly appointed assistant executive engineers possess considerable skills, and through this training programme, they can further sharpen their abilities and become key drivers of the state’s development,” he said.

Works Department Engineer-in-Chief Satyabrata Behera delivered the welcome address, while Rural Development Engineer-in-Chief Pradeep Kumar Jena proposed the vote of thanks.