Bhubaneswar: Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Wednesday reviewed the expenditure and progress of various infrastructure projects undertaken by the Works Department and directed officials to expedite the execution of ongoing projects while maintaining quality and adhering to timelines.

Chairing a review meeting, the minister said that roads, bridges and public buildings must be completed within the stipulated time to accelerate the state’s development.

He emphasised the need for better coordination among departments to resolve issues related to land acquisition, forest clearances and utility shifting, which often delay project implementation.

The minister also stressed the importance of completing long-pending projects and ensuring that allocated funds are utilised within the prescribed financial timelines.

He advised chief engineers and superintend ing engineers to conduct regular field visits and hold monthly review meetings to assess project progress and address bottlenecks.