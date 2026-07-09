Basta: A woman was found dead at Dhuliuda village under this police limits in Baleshwar district after allegedly being subjected to repeated occult rituals, with her family members accusing her in-laws of murdering her.

The deceased, Pooja Das of Nimpada village under Baliapal police limits, had married Umakant Jena of Dhuliuda about three years ago.

The couple had been living in Hyderabad, but Pooja had returned to her matrimonial home recently.

According to a complaint lodged by Pooja’s family, her in-laws believed she was possessed by evil spirits and allegedly subjected her to repeated harassment.

They reportedly engaged a local occult practitioner to perform rituals in an attempt to “cure” her.

Unable to bear the alleged abuse, Pooja briefly returned to her parental home but was later brought back to her husband’s house.

Her family alleged that rituals continued through the night.

The following morning, Pooja was found hanging inside the house. She was rushed to Basta CHC, where doctors declared her dead.

Her family alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws with the involvement of the occult practitioner and lodged a complaint with Basta police.

Police seized the body in the presence of an executive magistrate and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.