Raurkela: Plantsite police arrested a drug peddler and seized 18 grams of heroin during a raid here Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Mohd Aftab, 31, a resident of Gopabandhupali in Ward No. 4 of the city.

Apart from the contraband, the police also seized a cellphone and a scooter (OD 14 S 8918) allegedly used in the illegal trade.

Investigators said the accused was supplying the narcotic to school and college students, along with other customers.

A patrol team led by Sub-Inspector Siddhartha Pradhan acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid at a parking area near Traffic Gate.

Aftab, a history-sheeter, was allegedly found in possession of the heroin. A case (707/2026) was registered, and the accused was sent to court.