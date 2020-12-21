New Delhi: The super handsome actor Harman Baweja got engaged to his longtime girlfriend health and wellness expert Sasha Ramchandani. Harman’s sister Rowena Baweja shared photos from the couple’s roka ceremony which took place in Chandigarh Sunday.

For the roka ceremony, Harman and Sash wore matching white outfits. They can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture.

Sharing the picture, Rowena wrote: “Congratulations you two! Welcome to the family Sasha Ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you.” She added the hashtags #rokka, #family, #celebrationtime to her post. The comments section of her post was filled up with congratulatory messages.

Take a look at the picture from Harman and Sasha’s Roka ceremony here:

Meanwhile, actress Sagarika Ghatge also shared a picture from Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani’s roka ceremony on her Instagram story on Sunday and she captioned it: “Congratulations Sasha and Harman.”

Harman Baweja has starred in films such as What’s Your Raashee?, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Victory and Love Story 2050, also starring Priyanka Chopra, all of which were box office debacles. Harman Baweja made his Bollywood comeback with the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon, which was produced by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.

Harman Baweja and Genelia D’Souza co-starred in the film It’s My Life, which was directed by Anees Bazmee a few years ago but it released on television this year. The film was produced by Boney Kapoor and his late wife Sridevi.