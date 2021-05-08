Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has revealed his superpower that can avert problems in an Instagram post Saturday, accompanied by an image where he flaunts big muscles and a bigger smile.

“A smile can avert so many problems! Superpower” Harshvardhan wrote alongside the image.

The actor was last seen on screen in Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish”, a revenge drama that dropped digitally last year.

Harshvardhan will next be seen in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer “Haseen Dillruba”, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. The film also features Vikrant Massey.