Gurugram: The Haryana government plans to turn state roadways buses into mobile clinics and ensure adequate availability of basic medical facilities, according to Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

The Chief Secretary on Saturday presided over a meeting of Deputy Commissioners through video link and also held discussions with the nodal officers regarding medical preparedness.

She directed officials to ensure availability of sufficient PPE kits and ventilators. For this manufacturers could be encouraged, she said.

She also called for avoidance of crowd at the procurement centres and directed the Deputy Commissioners to personally inspect them.

“Proper movement of combines and harvesters should not allowed to support harvesting of crops,” she said.

IANS