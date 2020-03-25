Chandigarh: A nurse working in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram was detected coronavirus positive in Panipat town Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 17 in Haryana.

The patient has been kept in isolation ward of the Civil Hospital in Panipat.

The government’s medical bulletin Tuesday said 8,675 passengers and people were put under surveillance. Out of them 617 have completed surveillance period of 28 days.

Gurugram district saw the highest number of 10 patients. The state came into complete lockdown from Tuesday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched a voluntary programme to provide public services relating to combating coronavirus.

To defeat COVID-19, the programme named ‘Covid — Sangharsh Senani’ has been launched so that people could voluntarily give their services in hospitals — both paramedics and doctors — and in district administration.

The government said, “Those who are interested to give their services can register themselves on haryana.mygov.in and covidharyana.in.”