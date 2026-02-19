Bhubaneswar: HDFC Bank’s CSR initiative— Parivartan has impacted over 38.74 lakh lives across Odisha since 2017, said the bank’s CSR head, Nusrat Pathan, while addressing a press meet here Wednesday.

Bank’s interventions are designed to address region-specific needs and promote inclusive growth at the grassroots level, Pathan added.

“We believe CSR is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

Through Parivartan, we implement need-based interventions that respond to the unique challenges of each region.

Our work in Odisha reflects this philosophy, from supporting farmers with sustainable agriculture to strengthening education and skilling.

We remain committed to fostering inclusive growth and creating lasting impact,” Pathan said.

The programme is currently active in 22 districts, including seven aspirational districts and six aspirational blocks.

Under the initiative, the bank works across six focus areas — rural development, promotion of education, skill training and livelihood enhancement, healthcare and hygiene, financial literacy and inclusion, and natural resource management.

The holistic rural development programme has covered more than 230 villages in districts such as Bolangir, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Puri and Rayagada.

Focused development programmes have also been implemented in Angul, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput, among others.