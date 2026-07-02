Bhadrak: Authorities in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Thursday suspended the headmaster of a government school after he was allegedly found consuming alcohol during school hours and later attending classes in an intoxicated condition, officials said.

Chandabali Block Education Officer (BEO) Suvendu Maharaj placed Srinath Das, headmaster of Binapani Nodal Upper Primary School, under suspension with immediate effect pending departmental disciplinary proceedings.

According to the suspension order, Das was allegedly seen consuming liquor at a marketplace during official school hours June 30. He later attended classes in an intoxicated state, which amounted to gross misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a government servant.

During the suspension period, Das has been attached to Balisahi UP School in Chandabali block as his headquarters. He has been directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from authorities.

According to service rules, he will receive subsistence allowance and other admissible benefits during the suspension.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the headmaster had a long-standing drinking habit and that several complaints had earlier been submitted to the education authorities.

However, after videos and reports of the alleged incident went viral on social media, the education department initiated action by placing him under suspension pending inquiry.