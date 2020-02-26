Kendrapara: The headmaster of a government-run upper primary school in Kendrapara district was suspended Tuesday after he allegedly came to the school in an inebriated state and abused some students, officials said. Rabi Narayan Mishra, the headmaster of the Kiajori Upper Primary School in Sanabadagopalpur gram panchayat in Rajnagar block, had come to the school drunk and verbally abused some students recently, a senior official said. The video of Mishra creating nuisance on the campus went viral on social media, he said. After the incident came to the notice of the authorities, the headmaster was suspended as an inquiry found veracity in the allegations, said Rajnagar Block Education Officer Rajesh Kumar Swain.