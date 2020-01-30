Thiruvananthapuram: A positive case of the Novel coronavirus has been detected in Kerala’s Thrissur district and the patient kept in an isolation ward, the state’s Health Minister KK Shylaja said Thursday.

The condition of the patient, a student from Wuhan University, is stable and she has been kept in an isolation ward at the Thrissur General Hospital.

Health officials were awaiting a result of one more test – Gene sequencing – only after which it can be conclusively stated that the patient was affected with the virus, the minister informed. Three others, who had returned from China, are also in isolation wards at the hospital.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier in the day said a positive case of Novel coronavirus has been reported from Kerala and confirmed that the patient is a student of Wuhan University.

“Of the four students who returned from China, one of them has been tested positive. 20 samples of China-returned people were sent for testing at National Institute of Virology in Pune. So far 11 reports have come in, 10 are negative, but one positive,” said Shylaja.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state is ready to tackle any emergency. “We have initiated a series of measures to tackle the emergency; contact tracing, case isolation, quality care and community engagement is being done diligently. Care must be taken to not spread rumours over social media,” Vijayan tweeted.

“We have that experience and well equipped to face this issue. Now one case has been confirmed. We are taking further steps. It seems like one more test needs to be done. There is no need to panic but we need to stay vigilant,” Vijayan added.

