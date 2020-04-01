New Delhi: With 376 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Wednesday the spike does not represent a ‘national trend’ and was primarily due to travel by those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital. The Health Ministry in a statement said 1,637 confirmed cases and 38 deaths have been reported in the country as of now. However figures assembled by this agency’s team give different figures (see graphic).

“During the last 24 hours, 376 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths have been reported. One hundred and thirty two persons have been cured /discharged from the hospitals after recovery,” the Health Ministry statement said.

However, addressing the daily press briefing to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 376 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours and till now there are a total of 1,637 COVID-19 cases in the country.

“I want to highlight that the rise in the number of positive cases does not represent a national trend, but if there will be a failure anywhere, obviously cases will rise,” Lav Agarwal said as he urged people to follow the guidelines of social distancing and lockdown and avoid congregations and religious gatherings.

Lav Agarwal said 154 new positive cases of the disease have been reported due to the transit-related history of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. These include 23 new cases from Jammu and Kashmir, 20 from Telengana, 18 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and two from Pondicherry.

All the states concerned have been notified and asked to carry out intensive drives of rigorous contact tracing and testing besides sending those with symptoms to quarantine or isolation facilities or hospitals, the Health Ministry official informed. He said around 1,800 people in Delhi connected with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been shifted to nine quarantine centres and hospitals.

Giving details about the necessary arrangements being made by the government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Agarwal informed that the Indian Railways is preparing to set up 3.2 lakh isolation and quarantine beds by modifying 20,000 train coaches. Modification of 5,000 coaches for the purpose has already begun, informed the Health Ministry official.

‘Lifeline’ flights have also been launched by the Civil Aviation ministry to transport testing kits, medicines, masks and other essentials commodities, Agarwal said, adding that 15.4 tonne of medical supplies have been transported by these flights in the last five days.

Speaking at the same Health Ministry press conference, Raman R Gangakhedkar, the Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 47,951 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country till date. There are 126 labs in the ICMR network. “The testing capacity utilisation is about 38 cent as of now,” he said.

Figures assembled by PTI team

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths

Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0

Andhra Pradesh 87 2 0

Assam 5 0 0

Bihar 23 0 1

Chandigarh 15 0 0

Chhattisgarh 9 2 0

Delhi 120 5 2

Goa 5 0 0

Gujarat 82 6 6

Haryana 29 10 0

Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1

Jammu & Kashmir 55 2 2

Jharkhand 1 0 0

Karnataka 105 9 3

Kerala 265 26 2

Ladakh 13 3 0

Madhya Pradesh 86 0 6

Maharashtra 322 39 12

Manipur 1 0 0

Mizoram 1 0 0

Odisha 4 0 0

Pondicherry 2 0 0

Punjab 46 1 4

Rajasthan 108 14 0

Tamil Nadu 234 5 1

Telangana 77 14 6

Uttarakhand 7 2 0

Uttar Pradesh 113 17 2

West Bengal 34 2 6

Total 1862 160 54

However, it should be stated here that the Union Health Ministry has placed the total number of cases at 1637 and the death toll at 38. The ministry said that 133 people have so far recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

PTI