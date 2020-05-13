Bhubaneswar: Amid sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha, the state government Wednesday transferred health secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal to the Energy Department. Few days ago, the government had appointed senior IAS officer PK Mohapatra as additional chief secretary in the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Present Energy secretary Bishnupada Sethi has been posted as the new secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management department while 1994 batch IAS officer Santorsh Kumar Sarangi has been named the new Science and Technology secretary. Sarangi had recently joined the Odisha government after completion of his Central deputation.

PNN