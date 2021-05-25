Amla also called the ‘Superfruit’ is considered a boon for health. Amla is rich in vitamin C, so it is also beneficial for strengthening immunity. It is used in many types of medicines in Ayurveda.

People with fatty liver and weak digestive system are advised to have amla as it has antioxidant properties that are beneficial for the liver. If you have fatty liver problem then you should have Amla.

Amla: Amla has a good amount of fiber along with antioxidant properties, vitamin C, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which benefits in digestion and metabolism of the stomach. Protein, fat, fiber, calories, sugar, carbohydrates, vitamins C, E and A, iron and calcium are also found in Amla.

Benefits: Amla increases the body’s immunity. Apart from this, amla is also beneficial in strengthening, eyes and digestive system. Amla has anti-cancer properties and is good for heart. It removes the toxins present in the body and keeps the liver healthy. Amla also reduces hyperlipidemia and metabolic syndrome. Amla is a panacea for people with fatty liver. Amla also reduces the risk of liver failure.