Phulbani: Healthcare services are in disarray in Kandhamal district due to shortage of doctors. Though the government has appointed doctors in several hospitals in the district, many of them have been sent on deputation, affecting healthcare services, a report said.

Locals sought to know why the doctors appointed in hospitals were sent on deputation. They wondered if the appointment of doctors is only in pen and paper.

Shortage of doctors has become acute at Baliguda sub-divisional hospital and the district headquarters hospital. Various organisations have decried the policy of deputation while healthcare has been in mess.

In some cases, doctors are appointed, but they do not join the work. Paediatrician Dr Sumit Kumar joined the district headquarters hospital July 5. However, he was sent on deputation to VIMSAR two days later.

His post has been lying vacant since. Another case in point is Dr Bikananada Rath, who joined in the obstetrics and gynaecology department July 5.

On the same day, he was sent on deputation to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Radiology expert Dr Satyendra Mohapatra had joined the district headquarters hospital July 7.

However, after some time, his posting was cancelled and he was sent to Jajpur. Similarly, four doctors were appointed in Baliguda sub-divisional hospital.

One of them was sent on deputation while three others have not joined duty. Earlier, only three doctors were working at this hospital. Out of them, one doctor has been transferred to Sundargarh.

There are 69 doctor posts at the district headquarters hospital. In official records, 43 doctors work. Out of 23 posts of specialists in total, 13 are vacant at the district headquarters hospital.

For last 20 years, the post in the radiology department has been lying vacant. Baliguda hospital has 23 posts of doctors while only three doctors are managing the healthcare services.

The district hospitals require 285 doctors, whereas only 164 doctors are working as of now.

PNN