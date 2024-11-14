ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Healthcare, particularly cancer treatment, is a top priority for the state government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasised during his meeting with a delegation of US-based healthcare institutes including Mayo Clinic here Wednesday. The delegation members discussed steps to strengthen healthcare and cancer treatment facilities in the state. During the meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the representatives held discussion on the need for establishment of modern facilities for the diagnosis of cancer and treatment of patients in the state, a release from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The CM encouraged the representatives to submit a formal proposal outlining their plan in this regard. The meeting highlighted the expensive and uncertain nature of cancer treatment, underlining the need for quick DNA testing to determine treatment effectiveness. It was felt that implementing this innovative approach in Odisha would enable early diagnosis and effective treatment. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Nikunj Bihari Dhal and Health & Family Welfare Commissioner-cum-secretary Aswathi S. The delegation included Dev Mukherjee from Mayo Clinic, Charles Miller from Elephes Bio-Sciences, Biren Banerjee, founder and managing director of inDNA Life Sciences, and Devi Prasad Rath, the release added.