Bhubaneswar: Stressing that “healthy forests are the foundation of climate security and sustainable livelihoods,” Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia Wednesday called for continued collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as the 14th National Workshop of JICA-assisted Forestry Projects began in Bhubaneswar.

The three-day workshop, being held from February 11 to 13 at a City hotel, is jointly organised by the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project Phase-II (OFSDP-II) and JICA.

The theme of this year’s workshop — “Future Ready Forestry: Climate Resilience, Digital Transformation & Sustainable Wood Economies” — sets the tone for strategic discussions on modernising India’s forestry sector.

In his inaugural address, Singkhuntia highlighted the critical role forests play in combating climate change, preserving biodiversity and sustaining the livelihoods of tribal and forest-dependent communities.

He said international cooperation has significantly strengthened Odisha’s forestry initiatives, particularly in promoting participatory forest management and improving the socio-economic conditions of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and other backward communities.

With OFSDP Phase-II scheduled to conclude in March 2027, the minister expressed hope for the implementation of PhaseIII, stating that continued JICA support would be vital for achieving Odisha’s long-term development targets under ‘Samruddha Odisha 2036’ and contributing to the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

The workshop brings together senior policymakers, forestry professionals and international experts to deliberate on climate-resilient forest management, integration of digital technologies in forest governance, and development of sustainable wood-based economies.

Discussions over the three days will focus on leveraging data-driven monitoring systems, strengthening community participation, enhancing carbon sequestration efforts and promoting sustainable timber value chains.

The meeting also aims to share best practices from various JICA-supported forestry projects across states.

The inaugural session was attended by JICA India’s Chief of Development Operations, Vineet S Sarin, and Senior Representative Wakamatsu Eiji, who reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting India’s sustainable development goals.

Also present were the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Inspector General (EAP) KB Singh; Odisha’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force K Murugesan; and Additional PCCF (Projects) and Project Director, OFSDP, G Rajesh.