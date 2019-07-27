Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s love story is a simple tale of two souls who met in college and fell in love. But, the couple overcame all hurdles and proved their love.

Today, Pichai is in a position that there is no one in the world who does not recognise him. But, it is the support of his wife who guided him through life.

It was when he was in college- IIT, Kharagpur that he met his wife Anjali. He was pursuing a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. They were from the same batch and Anjali was his classmate.

It was during the final year of engineering, Sundar proposed Anjali and it was a YES from her side. After college got over, things weren’t so rosy! Sundar had to leave for the USA to study further. Anjali meanwhile, was in India, and because Sundar was not very financially independent then, the two could not talk to each other. Sundar and Anjali did not speak to each other for 6 long months!

Soon after, Anjali left for the USA as well. Sundar bagged a job with a semi-conductor firm there. With a secure job in hand, he felt that now was the right time to marry the love of his life. The decent chap that he is, he then asked Anjali’s parents for permission, before tying the knot.

They married and today they are parents of Kavya, a daughter and Kiran, a son, and live in Los Altos Hills, California.