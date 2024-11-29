Sambhal: A large contingent of police has been deployed around the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal ahead of the Friday prayers and the Supreme Court hearing on the survey matter.

The situation in the area is reportedly normal, with people walking on the streets and schools remaining open. However, Internet services remained suspended to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Additional police personnel were stationed late Thursday night around the mosque and at strategic points, including every intersection near the Sambhal police station.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by the management committee of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid which challenged the November 19 order of a district court directing a survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear the plea filed by the committee November 29. The petition seeks an ex-parte stay on the operation of the November 19 order passed by the civil judge. Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted November 24 during a second survey as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. To manage the situation, the police had to fire tear gas shells and issue warnings to the unruly elements. The violence resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries to many, including the police personnel.

Since then the authorities have been particularly cautious about the area.

The police have identified over 100 suspects through mobile CCTV footage and drone camera videos. A total of 31 accused have been arrested so far.

Security forces are closely monitoring all movements around sensitive locations and taking swift action against any suspicious activity. There are clear instructions from the government to act immediately if any signs of unrest arise.

In response to the violence, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has also ordered a judicial inquiry. The Home Department issued an order on Thursday to form a three-member committee to investigate the incidents.

The committee will be led by retired High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, with retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and former IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain as its other members. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within two months.