Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for five districts of the state valid till 8:30am of July 22.

In its afternoon bulletin, the Metrological Centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest of the districts of Odisha including Nuapada, Bolangir, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Rayagada.

IMD has not issued yellow warning for any districts. However, people in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Baripada received 19.4 mm of rainfall, Keonjhar 8.8 mm and Talcher 6.2 mm in the last 24 hours. On the other hand Sonepur recorded 11.2mm rainfall, Cuttack 19.2, Angul 16mm and Bolangir 14mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati Tuesday, the centre said.

